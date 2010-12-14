Good Old Games gives away game to launch epic Christmas sale

Good Old Games are giving away the classic arcade shooter Tyrian 2000 to anyone who stops by the site. The giveaway coincides with the launch of a mammoth Christmas sale, knocking up to 50% off hundreds of titles. You can scoop Baldur's Gate 1, Baldur's Gate 2, Beyond Good and Evil and Psychonauts for just $6.99, or games like Outcast, Total Annihilation and Broken Sword 2 for $4.19 each. There are 290 games in the sale, making this a good time to have a sift through the pile and see if there are any old gems you can add to your collection. Head over to the Good Old Games sale page to have a browse.