Good news, Black Friday's fixed our only problem with our favorite webcam

Elgato Facecam | Webcam | 1080p | 60fps | Streaming | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Elgato Facecam webcam, while being a bit of a tongue-twister, is also one of our favorite cameras. We gave it 88% in our review. Solid picture quality, 1080p, 60fps, and no annoying frills like an autofocus you have to battle to the death, or a microphone. Its price is usually pretty premium, but that's what Black Friday's for, yeah?

Elgato's dug its heels into the streaming market nicely—mics, capture cards, you name it. It also made one of our favorite webcams, snagging 88% in our Elgato Facecam webcam review.

This camera also comes with some excellent software, the Camera Hub, that lets you tweak all your settings to your heart's content. FOV/Zoom, exposure, white balancing, you got it. There's no auto-focus, but as you might've experienced, auto-focus cameras can create more problems than they solve if you start moving around. During an intense gaming session? That's probably gonna happen.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

The only downside is that this thing's a little over-exposed, but—as our reviewer Jorge Jimenez points out—that's kind of ideal for streaming. Here's what he had to say:

"The Elgato FaceCam is a good first attempt at a webcam, and a fine addition to the Elgato catalog of streaming gear. It's specially targeted for streamers providing clean, low latency video footage for their broadcasts, so long as they are willing to pay a premium for it. But it sure delivers."

Basically our only complaint, the "Elgato tax," has been temporarily solved. Right now, the Elgato Facecam webcam (try saying that ten times really fast) is 20% off at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been. You can snag this thing for around $120—and it was around $200 when it first came out. Well, no more!

The only downside is that this thing doesn't have a microphone, but it's made for streaming. Streamers have mics already. You probably have a mic of some description lying around if you're doing any kind of gaming or digital entertaining. If you're happy to use a webcam microphone for some reason, good for you, but it shows Elgato knows its audience that there isn't one.

If you're looking for clean, crisp footage, then the Elgato Facecam webcam provides that with no frills and a—for now—less-than-premium price point. Pick it for a pretty picture on-demand.