GOG's Warhammer Skulls sale includes a free game and 'goodie pack' for everyone

Today's the day of the big Warhammer Skulls showcase, which among other things has given us a look at the final Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC, and a new tactical RPG coming in 2022 that has a title so long it literally takes up three lines of text on our front page. GOG is getting in on the action too, with a Warhammer Skulls sale featuring discounts of up to 80% on an impressively extensive selection of Warhammer games, and a Warhammer Skulls Digital Goodie Pack that's free for everyone.

The goodie pack will actually show up in your GOG library in two parts, the 1995 strategy game Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat, and the Goodie Pack itself, which includes:

Warhammer Skulls and Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus wallpapers.

A World Eaters sampler from The Black Library in PDF, epub, and mobi.

A free Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay Adventure titled Rain of Mercy in PDF.

A Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – The Collected Concept Art album in PDF.

An original soundtrack from Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus in FLAC and WAV.

A 15% off discount code for Warhammer merch (valid until 31st August 2021 for use in the official store)

Note that the goodies are only available through the browser and will not appear in GOG Galaxy.

There are some good deals to be had in the sale, too. A few you might find worth consideration:

If you're not sure where to get started, we made Jody power through 67 different games to come up with our rankings of the best Warhammer 40,000 games, and the best Warhammer Fantasy games. They're very informative, and even if you're not especially interested in shopping for a new Warhammer game, fun to read, too.

GOG's Skulls goodie giveaway and Warhammer sale are live now and run until June 10.