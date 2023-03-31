GOG's Spring Sale is giving away its last free game, a turn-based tactical RPG set in the deepest reaches of space

GOG's 2023 Spring Sale (opens in new tab) wraps up on Monday, which leaves just enough time for one more giveaway before it's done. The fourth and final free game in the sale is Deep Sky Derelicts (opens in new tab), a turn-based tale of survival in the darkest reaches of space.

We said just ahead of its 2018 launch that Deep Sky Derelicts is a "mix of Darkest Dungeon and XCOM (opens in new tab) with a pinch of Hearthstone and FTL." You take control of a trio of outcast mercenaries struggling to survive by scavenging the husks of derelict alien ships and space stations, which unfortunately are often serving as the home of other, generally unfriendly creatures. It blends card-based tactical combat with RPG elements, a grim, retro sci-fi visual style, and separate story and arena modes.

We thought it was pretty keen when it was new, and now it's even better, because it's free—just head around to GOG (opens in new tab), click the "add to library" button, and you're done.

Aside from the giveaway, GOG's Spring Sale has some good deals on offer—not as good as "free," I suppose, but it's worth some poking around if you're in the mood for a new game or two. Consider:

And, because I love viciously deep discounts, here's Homeworld: Emergence (opens in new tab)—the space opera RTS formerly known as Homeworld: Cataclysm, which changed its name because Blizzard now holds a registered trademark on "Cataclysm" and Gearbox wanted to avoid confusion and a likely legal beef—for $1. One dollar! I can't buy a little bag of chips that cheaply.

The GOG Spring Sale, and the Deep Sky Derelicts giveaway, both run until April 3.