PC Gamer's favorite bard-killing game is free for keeps in GOG's 2023 Winter Sale

By Andy Chalk
published

Legend of Keepers is a really good "reverse dungeon crawler," and it's yours for the taking.

Legend of Keepers
(Image credit: Goblinz)

If you hate bards like Chris Livingston hates bards, you'll be thrilled to hear that GOG is giving away the strategy dungeon-crawler Legend of Keepers to mark the start of its 2023 Winter Sale.

"I hate bards, so I'm having a great time killing them in this reverse dungeon crawler," PC Gamer's resident music hater wrote of his time with Legend of Keepers. "I really had no idea until I killed my first bard in Legend of Keepers, and took great pleasure in first poisoning, then burning, then slashing that lute-strumming tune-warbling flaxen-haired jerk to death. Wow. I really do hate bards."

Legend of Keepers is free until December 16—to snag it, just head over to GOG and click the "add to library" button. That's it, it's yours. Kill some bards. (And other would-be do-gooders while you're at it.)

A free game isn't the only thing GOG's got going on: This is a sale, and there are plenty of deals to be had on games including Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and—going for a deep cut here—Legend of Grimrock 2, an outstanding and woefully under-loved grid-based dungeon crawler that you can pick up for just $4.

Don't have $4? Race the Sun is down to just $1 and honestly I cannot recommend it strongly enough at that price, although honestly if you don't have $4 you probably shouldn't be buying new games in the first place. The point, though, is that there are a lot of deep discounts on obscure or older games in GOG's Winter Sale, so if you've ever wanted to see what Daikatana, Deus Ex: Invisible War, or Grimoire: Heralds of the Winged Exemplar are really like, now's your chance.

Back to the free stuff: It's a good bet that GOG will have more free games to give away over the course of the sale—that's how it usually goes, and just in case there's any doubt GOG encouraged gamers to keep their eyes open, because "there is so much more awesome stuff coming your way!" GOG's Winter Sale is live now and runs until January 4.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments