PC Gamer's favorite bard-killing game is free for keeps in GOG's 2023 Winter Sale

If you hate bards like Chris Livingston hates bards, you'll be thrilled to hear that GOG is giving away the strategy dungeon-crawler Legend of Keepers to mark the start of its 2023 Winter Sale.

"I hate bards, so I'm having a great time killing them in this reverse dungeon crawler," PC Gamer's resident music hater wrote of his time with Legend of Keepers. "I really had no idea until I killed my first bard in Legend of Keepers, and took great pleasure in first poisoning, then burning, then slashing that lute-strumming tune-warbling flaxen-haired jerk to death. Wow. I really do hate bards."

Legend of Keepers is free until December 16—to snag it, just head over to GOG and click the "add to library" button. That's it, it's yours. Kill some bards. (And other would-be do-gooders while you're at it.)

A free game isn't the only thing GOG's got going on: This is a sale, and there are plenty of deals to be had on games including Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and—going for a deep cut here—Legend of Grimrock 2, an outstanding and woefully under-loved grid-based dungeon crawler that you can pick up for just $4.

Don't have $4? Race the Sun is down to just $1 and honestly I cannot recommend it strongly enough at that price, although honestly if you don't have $4 you probably shouldn't be buying new games in the first place. The point, though, is that there are a lot of deep discounts on obscure or older games in GOG's Winter Sale, so if you've ever wanted to see what Daikatana, Deus Ex: Invisible War, or Grimoire: Heralds of the Winged Exemplar are really like, now's your chance.

Back to the free stuff: It's a good bet that GOG will have more free games to give away over the course of the sale—that's how it usually goes, and just in case there's any doubt GOG encouraged gamers to keep their eyes open, because "there is so much more awesome stuff coming your way!" GOG's Winter Sale is live now and runs until January 4.