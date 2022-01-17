How to find and open every Nornir chest in God of War

Wild Woods When hunting deer with Atreus you'll come across a temple and your first chest. It's behind a barricade, so smash your way through it and hit the three seals in the room to unlock it. Idunn Apple

River Pass 1 After you've defeated your first revenant, you'll find another chest at the end of a path—I did say in my tips guide to explore every area! The first rune is behind the chest with the other two near the bridge. Idunn Apple

River Pass 2 There's a second Nornir chest further along in the spiked chamber, where the difficulty ramps up a bit. Good job you found those Idunn Apples. Towards the end of the puzzle you'll find a chest on a ledge above. Raise the platform you're standing on to reach one of the runes and the others on the roof of the arena and nearby cave. Horn of Blood Mead

River Pass 3: Once you've defeated Brenna Dauoi, you'll find another chest in the fight arena. Two of the seals can be found either side of the chest, the last being in the main area you fought in. Idunn Apple

Witch's Cave Witch's Cave: Once you get into the Witch's cave and get the shock bow for Atreus—a major upgrade in itself— you'll be able to shoot his Light Arrow to create three bridges. Loop around the side of the cave to find another chest. One seal can be found by the left of the elevator, up the well, and another can be found by throwing a bomb found near the chest at a platform opposite. The final rune can be found by going past two of the light bridges away from the chest. Horn of Blood Mead

Lookout Tower There's a boat docking area on the map near the Lookout Tower and what do you know, there's another chest! There are lots of spikes in this area so throw your axe and the post to lower them. Afterwards, recall the axe and throw it at the seal on the left then at the post with gears on it. Hit the other two seals and get another Idunn Apple from the chest. Idunn Apple

Foothills Near where Sindri is in the Foothills, just to the southwest, is another Nornir chest. You'll need to freeze gas to reveal one of the spinning markers for this chest to match the runes on it, so it's a little different. Start off with the marker behind the chest, then head to the bottom of the small hill before carrying on to the left. Horn of Blood Mead

Tyr's Temple Once you've reached Tyr's Temple, make your way through it until you reach the second post of the Winds of Hel. There will be a big hallway filled with spikes and a Nornir chest at the end. Directly behind you in the first seal. If you spin around and hug the wall to the left, you'll find another. You should be able to see the wheel mechanism that lowers the trap, so look across from it to the right side of the block to find the final seal. Idunn Apple

Fafnir's Storeroom You can find this area during the Fafnir's Hoard quest, but for easiness, it's northwest of the Lake of Nine. Kill the monster then check behind the chest and the top of the waterfall to find the seals. Horn of Blood Mead

The Mountain 1 y now you'll have reached inside the mountain and runes will appear around the room. There's a Light Crystal hidden behind some wood, so through your axe to break through the wood and activate the crystal to summon the bridge. You'll find the runes you need painted on the walls and you'll need to align the posts to the runes you see. The posts can be found near the entrance to the cavern before the big ledge, near the light bridge and another to the right of the cavern entrance. Horn of Blood Mead

The Mountain 2 Near the Jotnar shrine there's another chest. One rune can be found in the rubble near the end of the bridge, one on the upper level of the bridge and one in the shrine room. Idunn Apple

Light Elf Outpost Once you're able to lower the water in Lake of Nine, head west of the Helheim Tower. There's a light bridge puzzle to solve near this chest, and you'll find one seal in the gate and another on its edge. There's also an easy to find rune just past the chest. Idunn Apple

Witch's Cave 2 To access this chest, you'll need the Winds of Hel, so don't bother looking for it until then. Return to where the witch lives then head up to the left to find a big pile of debris. Rebuild the destroyed structure by following the prompts that appear. Afterwards, you'll be able to climb the chain that leads to a small hill that lets you look down upon your newly reconstructed tower-thing. Use the Winds of Hel then insert it into the post that's halfway down the hill, and three posts with runes on them should appear. The first two runes have B facing the right and B facing upwards, with the third also facing upwards. Extract the Winds, head down to the chest to insert them. Idunn Apple

Veithurgard This next chest is left of the big dragon and you can find the seals near the ruins, near the ledges beside the water and to the right of the chest. Horn of Blood Mead

Konunsgard This chest is definitely worth seeking out as you'll get a unique reward—the Symbol of Bounty. To get it you'll need to complete all of Brok and Sindri's side quests. Once that's all finished and you meet with them, you'll see a doorway that leads to a balcony. Activate the Winds of Hel on the blank seal and a rune will appear, then insert the Winds on the other seal to spin it. Throw your axe at the spinning rune to break it and open the chest. Symbol of Bounty