Goat of Duty is Call of Duty but with goats

Sure, goats are great and the internet loves them, but if you’ve ever met one you’ve probably glimpsed the malice in its eyes. Soon you’ll be able to harness that pent-up rage and use it in battle, in Goat of Duty. It’s like Call of Duty, but with goats.

Okay, so this is admittedly one of those gag games, but Goat of Duty actually looks competently put together. It’s goat-on-goat multiplayer deathmatch, and using robotic harnesses you’re able to wield a variety of lethal firearms that include guns that fire saw blades, bouncy grenades, and of course headbutting.

The developers make a bit of an effort to explain themselves on the Steam page, although they quickly give up any pretense of having an underpinning logic or coherent narrative.

“OK, look, we admit it,” they write. “There’s no lore here. You are a goat. You’re armed to the teeth (well, the horns). There are other goats out there who want to kill you. It’s as simple as that.”

And fair enough. Sometimes an idea is just so good (goat?) that it stands on its own two feet. Or rather, four hooves.

Before I get carried away, I should point out that Goat of Duty is holding a closed beta this weekend, which will give players access to three maps, the free-for-all mode, as well as five different goat costumes. The beta begins May 9 and runs through May 13.

You can sign up for the beta by heading to the Goat of Duty Discord server.