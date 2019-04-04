Gigabyte's Radeon RX 570 is just $120 right now, comes with two free games

The Radeon RX 570 is one of AMD's mid-range graphics cards, somewhere between a GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060 in terms of performance. It's normally priced around $150, with occasional drops below that. Now you can get Gigabyte's 4GB RX 570 for just $119.99, after a $20 mail-in rebate. It also comes with two free games.

This specific card has 4GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1255 MHz in OC mode (or 1244 MHz in Gaming Mode), and Gigabyte's custom 'Windforce 2X' cooling system with dual 90mm fans. For display output, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0, and three DisplayPort 1.4.

All told, it's a great card at 1080p for lighter games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and Rocket League. For more demanding AAA titles, you'll have to turn down the settings, especially since it only has 4GB of VRAM.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570 4GB | $119.99 ($20 off)

