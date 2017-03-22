Ghost Recon Wildlands 'Title Update 2' will let you pick your ride and turn off the radio

The Ghost Recon Wildlands "Title Update 2" is live today, bringing with it a not-insignificant number of fixes, tweaks, and outright changes, including the ability to turn off radios by default, and to choose the type of vehicle you want to spawn when using the "Drop Vehicle" rebel skill. If you prefer to immerse yourself into the action by turning the HUD elements off, there's also now an option to choose what type of intel you collect when interacting with NPCs and files, so you'll be able to pick up new missions, skills and weapons, even with all the visual tips disabled.

Two points of note: First, it's a big update, weighing in at around 5GB in size, so be prepared if you're on a slow or metered connection. And second, all players in co-op games must be running the same version, so you may have to stick with solo action (or reduced squad size) for a bit until everyone catches up.

And now, the moment you've all been waiting for: The patch notes. PC-specific improvements are at the bottom.

MISSIONS/NARRATION: We received reports of some players having issues with certain missions in the game. After investigating the causes, we have implemented fixes so they can now have a smooth experience. We also fixed an XP farming exploit related to the “Rebellion Rising” mission, which created interference with the co-op experience.

Adjusted various missions markers & GPS pathfinding.

The following missions are now unlocked correctly for players who reported issues: Gold Rush, Sueño’s proposition, Sandoval Dead body, El Cerebro

Adjusted various mission triggers in order to smoothen the player's progress and game experience.

Fixed situations where dialogue and barks would not trigger correctly.

The following missions are now replayable: El Cerebro, Boss missions, Sandoval confession, Western cocaine cache

Fixed infinite XP farming exploit on "Rebellion Rising" mission.

NPCs now exit the vehicle properly in "Stop the Convoy" missions

USER INTERFACE: We implemented various fixes and tweaks related to trophy and weapon packs unlocking. We also fixed an issue related to the Charactersmith model not being positioned correctly. On top of that, players who love to play with the HUD completely hidden will now be able to select the type of intel they want to collect when they interact with files or NPCs.

Players can now select what intel they want to collect, even with all the HUD options turned off.

Trophy requirements adjustments: The Champion, Eagle-Eyed, With a Pistol!

Fixed some weapon packs not unlocking properly: Underbarrels & Rails Pack

Fixed Character hiding behind menus in certain situations.

HUD now updates when XP boosters are activated.

CO-OP: We detected some replication issues during cooperative sessions between players. This patch should provide a more consistent experience between Ghosts sharing the same game session.

Corrected various replication issues, such as: Paint jobs & attachments not showing correctly in the lobby, Rebel Radio explosion not synchronizing, Sniper scope glare effect not synchronizing, Players seen running beside VHC/bike they should be sitting in, Suppressor not synchronizing when removed from a vehicle’s shooting position, Burning corpses from systemic events, Explosion not replicating if the distance is too high

The following achievements should now be awarded to all the players in the two missions below: A Better Mousetrap, The Cluster Bomber

Fixed a bug where hits would register with a 0.5-second lag.

Fixed kick/ban vote notifications.

Fixed game freezes in 4-player sessions.

CONNECTIVITY: We detected and fixed some issues that were causing some player disconnections. The experience should be more solid after the patch.

Fixed various disconnection bugs.

Fixed a bug where the user could not reconnect to a previous session.

Fixed errors when looking for public sessions.

GAMEPLAY: Added fixes and improvements for gameplay-related issues and requests that some players reported. Players can now select the vehicle they want to spawn when using the "Drop Vehicle" rebel skill.

Fixed XP awarded when killing an enemy undetected.

Fixed a bug where sometimes vehicle seats could stay booked after NPC exiting.

Fixed a bug where the player would take cover too far from certain props.

Players can no longer teleport to safe houses while being hunted.

The Medical Helicopter will now spawn correctly in the Tabacal area side-mission.

Fixed bikes not slowing down in water.

Fixed flash grenades not stopping detection.

Fixed an occasional instant game-over when falling off a dirt bike.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the player could not tag enemies after hot joining.

Adjusted damage caused by explosives in Arcade difficulty.

Fixed an issue where sometimes pilots didn’t die after AI helicopter crash.

Fixed a situation where sometimes vehicles disappeared when driving at high speeds.

AUDIO: We implemented some fixes and improvements related to some audio aspects of the game, as well as the option to mute radios for those players who requested it.

Added a feature allowing the player to mute every radio in-game.

Fixed Car radio not functioning in various situations.

Amplified the radio voice effects to avoid player confusing El Sueño’s voice on the radio and the one of the Ghosts.

Introduction video mix enhanced.

GRAPHICS: We focused on fixing various issues in order to provide a solid experience. For stability and performance improvements, see the section below.

Fixed player models appearing with twisted limbs if they were killed in certain positions.

Fixed low-resolution textures appearing while aiming/driving.

Fixed camera clipping through some textures & props.

Fixed missing textures in certain environments.

Fixed drone showing blur effect on objects.

Fixed the textures flickering when using parachute or helicopter. STABILITY - Fixed various crashes.

Fixed an occasional infinite loading screen after validating settings at first launch.

WORLD:

Fixed various world building glitches.

Fixed some world parts where the player could get stuck.

PC SPECIFIC IMPROVEMENTS: