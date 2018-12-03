Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 3 begins next week

Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 3 will kick off on December 11, Ubisoft announced today, with a new PvE mission, two new PvP classes and two new maps, new items, updates to the Prestige Economy, and a Photo Mode, which somehow hasn't been added to the game already.

(The lack of a pre-existing Photo Mode is curious because Wildlands is a very picturesque game. Nighttime flights are especially dazzling, as the lights from villages, the estates of the wealthy, and lonely cars climbing darkened mountain roads twinkle to the horizon. Sightseeing isn't the name of the game, and getting shot at will take you out of the contemplative mood awfully quickly, but it is a beautiful game and despite how much fun I've had with it, I've often thought that it's a shame that the best thing we can think of to do with such a lovely setting is shoot people.)

The new PvP classes will be "inspired" by the theme of Special Operation 3, and there will be a new pack of customization options related to the theme as well. Ubisoft didn't say what the theme will actually be in the announcement, but a tweet last week may have hinted at a crossover with Ubisoft's racing game The Crew 2.

Hey @TheCrewGame, our intel reported Ghosts in The Crew 2.We spotted an Aeroboat - SV12 made by the talented Ghost @infanterystuii.Can you confirm? pic.twitter.com/qq7U1FMW2hNovember 30, 2018

Previous Special Operations have featured more thematically harmonic crossovers, the first with Splinter Cell and the second with Rainbow Six Siege, but Wildlands did get some Crew 2-style DLC last year with Narco Road, which to be blunt I thought looked rather silly.

Ubisoft said that more information about Special Operation 3 will be revealed soon.