Ghost Recon Wildlands 'Ghost War' team deathmatch mode will go live in October

Ubisoft has announced that the Ghost Recon Wildlands PvP mode Ghost War, which recently underwent a spot of open beta testing, will go live on October 10. The new mode will be available to all players as a free update, and Ubi promised that it will deliver "regular content updates" thereafter.

“We are excited to continue to refine and expand Ghost War after its launch” lead game designer Lucian Istrate said. “Expect more classes, more maps, and even new modes to be added in the future!”

Ghost War is a 4v4 team deathmatch mode, in which players choose from one of 12 classes divided across the Assault, Marksman, and Support categories, each with its own weapons, perks, and customization options. Full details about the new mode are up at ubisoft.com, and you can learn more about the classes in the trailers down below.