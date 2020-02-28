Get this fast 27-inch 144Hz IPS gaming monitor for $288, if you can wait a month

Normally, we'd take a pass on a deal where the product is on backorder for several weeks. However, ViewSonic's VX2758-2KP-MHD gaming monitor is worth an exception, because unless you go with a generic brand or try your luck with a refurb, you're not going to get the same specs for this discounted price.
Amazon is selling the 27-inch monitor for $287.99. It normally sells for around $320, and is listed at $335.99 on ViewSonic's website. Granted, a $32 savings isn't going to change anyone's life, but for what you're getting here, it's a fantastic price. For example, Acer's XG270HU offers the same overall features, but sells for $372.89.
ViewSonic 27-Inch IPS Monitor | 1440p, 144Hz | $287.99 (save $32)
Barring a generic branded or refurb alternative, you won't find the same overall specifications at this price. Just be aware that it's backordered. Amazon anticipates shipping orders out on March 23.
This is an IPS display, and compared to cheaper TN panels, you can expect better color accuracy and wider viewing angles. It also features a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time (MPRT). A mid-range graphics card and an up would be a great pairing with this panel.
FreeSync support is part of the package too. Whether you want to roll the dice with a Radeon RX 5700 or 5700 XT and hope to avoid the black screen issues some users are having is up to you, but there are plenty of other FreeSync-compatible cards to choose from.
The one caveat is that the monitor won't ship until March 23. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks, though, you can place an order now. Who knows, maybe it will be back in stock sooner.