Get the Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers bundle for $350

The best Prime Day PC Gaming deals from Amazon, Newegg, and more include a host of hardware—from laptops to desktops, RAM to SSDs, graphics cards to motherboards. The International Data Corporation reckons this is a rebound year for AR and VR headsets, so this might be a good time to hop on board if you haven't already.



And, wouldn't you know it, the Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers bundle is on sale for $350 ($50 off) on Amazon for Prime Day. Otherwise $399, signing up for Prime nets you the discount—which can be done for free by signing up for its 30-day trial, and cancelling thereafter.

Here's everything included in the bundle:

Get 6 free titles, including: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox.

Riftʼs ultra low-latency tracking offers unparalleled immersion.

The Oculus Touch controllers bring your hands into VR, letting you interact naturally with the virtual world.

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Graphics Card Required and a RAM of 8 GB+ RAM.

Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer Operating System required.

Windows PC and internet connection required—review recommended specs to confirm system compatibility.

Likewise, the same Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle is on sale on Amazon UK for £349.99 (£50 off).