Get the Logitech G513 mechanical keyboard for just $100 ($50 off)

Logitech is perhaps best known for its computer mice, but the company also produces a few different gaming keyboards. One of them is the G513, a mechanical board with RGB lighting and GX Brown switches, which you can now buy for just $99.99. That's $50 off the usual price.

The Logitech G513 has all the usual features you would expect in a high-end keyboard: Mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, media controls, and even pass-through USB connectors. The keys use Logitech's own GX Brown switches, which are designed to provide discernable tactile feedback on each click. There's also a detachable armrest, and the keyboard integrates with other Logitech accessories through the company's G Hub software.

While we haven't reviewed this specific model, our friends at TechRadar tried out the Romer-G version, and praised the compact design and RGB lighting. Tom's Guide also reviewed a version with different key switches, and gave the keyboard 4/5 stars.

If the Logitech G513 isn't quite what you're looking for, have a look at our roundup of the best gaming keyboards. We have recommendations for every price point, so you're bound to find something there you'd like.