Get Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Man of Medan in the new Humble Bundle

Have you got a dollar that you're looking to get rid of in a hurry? Because I've got a new Humble Bundle you can spend it on: The Humble Bandai Namco Bundle 4, which for just that measly single will give you Pac-Man 256, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition, and Get Even. But wait!

If you've got more than a dollar—the specific amount varying, because you'll have to beat the average price—you'll also get .hack//G.U. Last Recode (which is a terrible name for a videogame), Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Rad, a 3D action-roguelike in which humanity has suffered two separate Armageddons. That's a rough day by any measure, but you can still save the day by mutating into "something far less than human, but far more powerful."

Drop $15 on the bundle and you'll add Tekken 7 and Tales of Berseria to the package, and the real big spenders who plop at least $25 on it (you can go higher if you want to do an extra solid for charity) will also take home The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, which we described in our 81/100 review as an "unparalleled" co-op horror adventure. (It was also Fraser's personal pick for game of the year in 2019.)

Speaking of charity, this month's featured charity is Make-A-Wish, but you can opt for one of your choosing if you prefer. The Humble Bandai Namco Bundle 4 will be available until June 2.

