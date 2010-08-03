Get Modern Warfare 2's soldiers into Left 4 Dead 2

This is pretty cool. It's a mod for Left 4 Dead 2 that replaces everyone with soldiers from Modern Warfare 2.

Update: Here's quite an absurdly funny video of me playing with the skins.

I had a bit of trouble getting this running because I'm an idiot, so I thought I'd share the process with you. To get the thing, go here , and click " Modern Warfare 2 Survivors ". You'll get a zipped file with a vpk file sitting in it. I tried double clicking on it, and then I tried unzipping it, and then I tried installing Left 4 Dead 2 addon support. The last one was probably necessary, but still, nothing worked.

This is the point in the process where journalism kicked in. I swiftly penned a concise four thousand word email and sent it to Gabe Newell. When he failed to reply, I conducted an impromptu interview with PC Gamer News Editor Craig Pearson. He said I had to drag it into the addon folder. But where the hell is that Craig, if you're so damn smart?!

That's when I busted out some investigative journalism to find the add-on folder. It's in Steam\steamapps\common\left 4 dead 2\left4dead2\addons, and you stick the vpk in there. Then, in game, it shows up under Extras - Add ons. Just make sure the box is checked and you're away.