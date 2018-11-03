Get Metal Gear Solid 5 and Cities: Skylines for $12 in latest Humble Monthly bundle

The latest Humble Monthly bundle is offering a hell of a deal: the definitive edition of Metal Gear Solid 5—which includes both The Phantom Pain and its Prologue, Ground Zeroes—plus Cities: Skylines for $12. They're the early unlocks for December's bundle, and you'll also get a bunch of other mystery games in a month's time.

The definitive edition of Metal Gear Solid 5 comes with all DLC, while for city builder Cities: Skylines you'll also get 2015's day-night cycle After Dark DLC, which Chris enjoyed playing around with.

At this price tag, which is roughly £7, you'll be getting all the games for less than their combined historic lows, and that's ignoring all the DLC. Sometimes the Humble Monthly bundle early unlocks are a little underwhelming, but this one seems like it's worth jumping on if these games have been on your list for a while.

If you snap it up, you'll also get a "sneak peek" at Forager, an upcoming game that's being published by Humble Bundle. It's a 2D open-world game with exploration, farming, and crafting, and it's inspired by games such as Stardew Valley and Terraria.

Last month's bundle included the likes of Sniper Elite and its remake, V2, as well as Dead Island, Hollow Knight and Hard Reset.

You can sign up here for a $12 monthly subscription, and you can cancel anytime.