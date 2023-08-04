Get free World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes DLC to celebrate Wargaming's 25th birthday

Tanks for the memories.

Tanks, warplanes, and a warship done up real nice for Wargaming's 25th anniversary
(Image credit: Wargaming)

The history of wargaming goes back to Kriegsspiel, as devised by Prussian Lieutenant Georg Leopold von Reisswitz in 1812, but the history of Wargaming—the company behind free-to-play military MMOs like World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes—is a little shorter. It was founded in 1998, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a week-long event that includes free DLC and in-game events with decals, emblems, credits, and other rewards to earn.

Until August 8, you can get the World of Tanks Party Free Pack, the World of Warships Free DLC Pack, the World of Warplanes Blériot-SPAD S.510 Pack, and the World of Tanks Blitz Wargaming 25 Pack from Steam for zero dollars. They'll set you up with limited-duration premium accounts and various free vehicles and paint schemes for Wargaming's most popular wargames.

You can also buy the WG25: 4-in-1 Bundle, which contains a Churchill III for World of Tanks, a Hill destroyer leader for World of Warships, a Blackburn Skua Mk.1 pack for World of Warplanes, and a T-25 for World of Tanks Blitz. That's on sale for 90% off until August 8.

Wargaming has also used the occasion to make a donation of $250,000 in support of the people of Ukraine. The donation was made through United24, a crowdfunding charity platform, and will be used to pay for medical equipment to help those affected by the Ukraine war.

"Back in 1998, I could hardly imagine that we would grow from a small group of friends united by our love for creating videogames into a truly successful global company," said Wargaming's CEO, Victor Kislyi. "Today we celebrate not only our achievements but also the shared journey with the gaming industry, our talented employees, and our passionate players. Here's to the next chapter, as we will continue to create unforgettable experiences to gamers across the globe. Happy Birthday, Wargaming!"

