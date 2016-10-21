Get big discounts on The Witcher and Fallout series this weekend

It's Friday folks, which means it's almost time to kick back and relax for the next couple of days—free of stress and full of videogames. Which means you might be interested to know that this weekend The Witcher and Fallout series are hosting separate sales on games both old and new via Steam, with discounts ranging between 15 and 85 percent.

First, The Witcher: in celebration of the fantasy action-RPG series' ninth birthday, last year's esteemed third main series entry, The Witcher 3, is subject to a 33 percent discount, selling for £16.74/$26.79. Its Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs—the latter of which is essentially a full game in itself—are also going cheap at £6.79/$8.49 and $13.59/$16.99 respectively. Going back a little further, the Enhanced Editions of both the first and second series entries—The Witcher Adventure Game and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings—are going for just £1.04/$1.49 and £2.24/$2.99 with 85 percent discounts.



As an alternative, GOG is running a similar Witcher ninth anniversary-inspired sale which is also absolutely worth checking out. Head in this direction for that.

The Fallout sale, on the other hand, sees Fallout 4's price tag cut in half, now selling for £19.99/$29.99. The Season Pass —which includes all of number 4's add-ons—costs £26.79/$33.49, while Fallout 3 costs £4.99/$4.99. The original Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics are going for £3.99/$4.99 each, however the Fallout Collection rounds up all three for £6.99/$9.99.

Fallout: New Vegas is easily one of my favourite games of all time and is half price at £4.99/$4.99. If you're yet to play it, I recommend picking it up and, if you can splash out on the Ultimate Edition—now selling for £8.99/$11.99—you'll also net yourself its four add-ons which are totally worth the extra four quid/seven dollars.

Both sales are live right now with The Witcher's wrapping up at 10am PST/6pm BST on Monday, October 24; and Fallout's at the same time the following day.