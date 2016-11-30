Get Assassin's Creed 3 for free in December

The next, and final, free game in Ubisoft's 30th anniversary giveaway is—surprise!—Assassin's Creed 3, "the game where as a Native American assassin, you experience the truth behind the most gruesome war in history: the American Revolution."

But really, are you surprised? Probably not. Assassin's Creed is Ubisoft's "biggest franchise ever," and while the publisher has given away some really good stuff over the past few months, including Splinter Cell, Beyond Good and Evil, and Far Cry, the one high note it hadn't hit was Assassin's Creed. And what's that old saying about saving the best for last?

"Revealed at E3 2006, Assassin’s Creed puts the audience in the middle of an ancient war between two age-old factions: the Assassins, who fight to protect freedom and the Templars, who aspire to impose a New World Order," Ubisoft said. "From Italian Renaissance to the Russian Revolution, the player meets real historical heroes, takes part in events and shapes its own destiny. From one episode to the other, the creative teams have constantly added new layers of interaction and new gameplay making each world deeper and more fascinating."

Assassin's Creed 3 may not be the best of the bunch—the general consensus around these parts is that Black Flag carries that honor—but it is quite good (we scored it a solid 72 in our 2012 review), and it's not like you can beat the price, am I right? It won't actually go on the giveaway block until December 7, however. Until then, your freebie of the month remains the great Far Cry: Blood Dragon. Get 'em while (and when) you can at the Ubisoft Club.