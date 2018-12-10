Get an Intel Core i9-9900K processor for $508 today

Several retailers are flaunting Intel's mighty Core i9-9900K processor at a discount today, though none are cheaper (that we've found) than Amazon—it's going for $508.24 after clicking on the 5 percent coupon box in the listing.

That price has even Micro Center beat, which typically undercuts the competition with in-store only pricing.

It's still not a cheap CPU, obviously, but it delivers plenty of processing bang for all those bucks. The Core i9-9900K is Intel's first (and still only) 8-core/16-thread mainstream desktop processor, which is great if you do things that tap into all that power. AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X isn't as fast at gaming, but it's a much better value considering it also includes a decent air cooler.

Do you need an 8-core/16-thread processor for gaming? Not really. But if you want this kind of power and/or you do other things that might benefit from having a bunch of cores and threads, here's your chance to get it at a reduced price.

