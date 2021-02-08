Get an Intel Core i7-10700F processor for $270 today

Intel's processors rarely go on sale, and when they do, the difference is typically only a few dollars. However, there's now a good deal on one of the company's latest Core i7 desktop chips—the Core i7-10700F is at an all-time low of $269.99 at Newegg. That's a $15 drop from the previous price, and $40 below the original MSRP.

Intel's Core i7-10700F is a 8-core/16-thread CPU, with a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a boost clock of 4.80 GHz. It supports up to 128GB RAM across two channels, and falls under Intel's Comet Lake family.

The 'F' at the end means it has no integrated graphics, so you will definitely need a dedicated graphics card in your desktop. It can be difficult to find the best graphics cards at a good price right now, but any GPU will do—even something as simple as the Nvidia GT 730.

Intel Core i7-10700F | $269.99 (save $15)

This high-end Intel CPU is $15 off the usual price, and $40 off the original MSRP. You'll need to enter code EMCESSB24 at checkout to get the full discount. Newegg says the sale ends after today, but Newegg also lies about that a lot, so your guess as to when the deal ends is as good as ours.View Deal

This processor uses an LGA 1200 socket, so you'll need a motherboard with that socket type, if you don't have one already. As previously mentioned, you also need a graphics card in the same build, since the i7-10700F doesn't offer integrated graphics.

The deal expires at midnight Pacific time on Monday.