Get an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and MSI B350 Gaming Pro motherboard for $185

If you're looking to build a budget gaming PC, a good option is AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G, a quad-core CPU with integrated Radeon RX Vega graphics. It's an even better option right now, as Newegg is selling it as part of a discounted combo deal.

Newegg is pairing the chip with MSI's B350M Gaming Pro motherboard and selling the package for $199.99. There's also a $15 mail-in-rebate available, so your total cost (after cashing in the rebate) is $184.99.

That's a good deal for the hardware—if purchased separately, you'd bee looking at $218.99 after rebate (it applies to the motherboard). You're saving a chunk of change that could be applied to a budget case or power supply, or whatever else.

The graphics on the Ryzen 5 2400G won't come anywhere near a desktop Radeon RX Vega graphics card, but Vega 11 is serviceable for a budget box, especially compared to other integrated graphics solutions. Check out our review for an in-depth analysis of the chip.

As for the motherboard, it's a lower-end board that covers the essentials, including a reinforced PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for a future GPU upgrade.

You can grab this combo here.

