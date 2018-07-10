Get a Rosewill case, keyboard, and mouse for $60

If you're looking to build a budget PC, you can get a head start by heading over to Newegg and checking out the Rosewill Orbit-Z1 case. It's on sale for $59.99 (down from its $99.99 list price) and comes with a Rosewill Fusion C30 keyboard and mouse combo.

None of these are top-tier parts by any stretch, but if you're looking to keep costs low, this is nice starter pack for your build. The case is the main item here. It's a mid-tower enclosure with a side window, two RGB fans, and an RGB strip pre-installed.

It's not a bad looking chassis for the money. It also has a bunch of cable cutouts to keep the interior tidy, along with a PSU shroud that can fit a PSU up to 240mm in length. For storage, there are two 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch drive bays.

You can grab this case here.

