Get a new Apex Legends skin and ten free games with Twitch Prime this month

Twitch is wrapping up 2019 with a total of ten free games for Prime subscribers in December, plus bonus loot in games including Red Dead Online, GTA Online, Borderlands 3, and Apex Legends.

The Games With Prime lineup for December, available until January 2, includes Hue, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Hover, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, and Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove. On December 26, five more games will be added to the list, all from Devolver Digital: Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heavy Ho, and Gato Roboto. There's a little bit of a tighter window on grabbing those, as they'll only be available until December 31.

Also available now, and possibly the highlight of the month (although I do really like me some Ape Out) is an exclusive Cyber Attack skin for Crypto, the latest legend to be added to EA's far-future battle royale Apex Legends. Twitch said the new skin is the first of 12 planned Apex Legends content drops that will only be available to Prime subscribers.

Other Twitch Prime loot for December includes the Caster Blaster Weapon Trinket and three Golden Keys for Borderlands 3, free access to Pixel Pete's Arcade in GTA Online, the Polished Copper Still upgrade and free Collector's Bag for Red Dead Online, a Starter Plus pack for Black Desert Mobile, and the Ultimate Galek champion for Raid: Shadow Legends.

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime, so you also get everything that comes with that, including free delivery on eligible products and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and a pile of ebooks, magazines, and other stuff you can read on your Kindle. It goes for $13 per month or $120 per year, and you can get the full lowdown at amazon.com.

Here's that new Crypto skin, by the way. What do you think?