Get a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $419

Finding the best graphics cards in stock is no longer a tricky proposition. With inventories replenished, the focus has shifted back to locating deals, and right now you can snag a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti from Newegg for $419.99 after rebate.

The card is on sale for $459.99, and if you use coupon code EMCXPVPW2 at checkout, Newegg will knock $30 off the price. Factor in the $10 mail-in-rebate that's also available and you arrive at the $419.99 figure.

If the code doesn't work, it's likely because you're not subscribed to Newegg's newsletter, as it's meant for subscribers only. You can sign up here (at the top), as well as check out some other subscriber-only promo codes.

The card in question sticks to Nvidia's reference clocks—1,607MHz base and 1,683MHz boost. However, it has a custom, dual-fan cooling solution, so there might be some overclocking headroom to play with.

You can grab this card here.

