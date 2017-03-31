Get a Corsair Crystal Series 460X case with tempered glass for $85

If you're looking for a case to show off your build, Corsair's Crystal Series 460X with tempered glass side and front panels is a strong contender. It's also on sale at Newegg with a mail-in-rebate to boot.

The case is currently marked down to $105, which in and of itself is a decent bargain (Amazon has it listed for $130). However, the real deal is after the $20 mail-in-rebate, which knocks the tally down to $85.

This is for the version with red LED lighting on the included 140mm intake fan (there's an RGB option, but that one isn't on sale). The case also comes with a non-LED exhaust fan.

A large slab of tempered glass provides a full view of your setup. The front is also covered by tempered glass. Both are slightly tinted.

The 460X is a mid-tower chassis. It supports liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm and features dust filters on all of the intakes. The case can also accommodate graphics cards up to 370mm (around 14.5 inches). A reference GeForce GTX 1080 Ti measures just under 267mm (10.5 inches).

You can grab the case on sale here.

