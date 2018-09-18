Get a 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD and Far Cry 5 for $180

Put your hard hat on and try not to get hit by falling SSD prices. They've come down fast and hard over the past several months, and how low they'll ultimately go remains to be seen. In the meantime, there are deals to be had, such as this one for a Samsung 960 Pro 512GB NVMe SSD.

Samsung launched its 960 Pro series almost exactly a year ago. Out of the gate, the 512GB model carried a $329 MSRP. What a difference a year makes, though—it's now on sale for $179.99 on Newegg, and it comes with a download code for Far Cry 5 to boot.

This is a fast drive that is rated to deliver sequential read and write performance of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,100MB/s, respectively. You don't need that kind of speed for a gaming PC, though if you frequently shuffle files around, it can come in handy.

Go here to get this drive. Otherwise, you can still get Crucial's 1TB MX500 (SATA 6Gbps) SSD for $151.

