Gemini Rue released, demo now available

Neo-noir adventure game Gemini Rue is out now. The game tells the story of two playable characters, retired assassin Azriel and Delta Six, a man trying to recover his identity after his memory has been wiped. You can soak up the atmosphere in the new demo, which lets you play through the game's opening.

Gemini Rue won last year's Student Showcase at the IGF for its portrayal of a rain-soaked, dystopian future, and its storytelling. The demo is available to download from GameFront . A digital version of the game is now available to buy from Wadjet Eye for $14.99.