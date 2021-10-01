GeForce Now adds EA games with Dragon Age: Inquisition and Battlefield 1 leading the charge

GeForce Now is a service that lets you stream games you own from various digital storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store onto different devices, assuming Nvidia has secured the rights to them. It's free, but a premium membership tier turns on features like ray tracing and longer gameplay sessions.

Before this news, the only EA game available on GeForce Now was free-to-play shooter Apex Legends. While today's additions aren't exactly the newest games, this does open the door to more EA games on GFN in the future. Some more recent games like Star Wars Squadrons are notably absent, but at least Squadrons happens to be free in this month's Games With Prime .

Here are this month's games added to the GeForce Now library:



AWAY: The Survival Series (Steam)

Lemnis Gate (Steam)

The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Steam and Epic Games Store)

INDUSTRIA (Steam and Epic Games Store)

The Last Friend (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Rogue Lords (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Europa Universalis IV (Epic Games Store, September 30)

Battlefield 1 Revolution (Steam and Origin)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Steam and Origin)

Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Steam and Origin)

Unravel Two (Steam and Origin)

Rustler (Steam)

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Ubisoft Connect)