Gaunter O'Dimm is the star of Gwent's Master Mirror expansion

Gwent's next major expansion releases on June 30, and one of The Witcher 3's most enigmatic villains plays the starring role. Gaunter O'Dimm, the powerful grifter from the Heart of Stone expansion, features heavily in the appropriately titled Master Mirror expansion.

The pack includes over 70 new cards, some of which are exclusive to certain factions. New evolving cards will be introduced to the game, and these will grow more powerful with each round. It appears there will be six of these cards, with the first set to be revealed on June 6.

There's a handful of new 'mechanics' as well, including Devotion, which buffs a card in cases where your deck is built from a single faction; and Veteran, which buffs the base power of a unit during the second and third rounds. Info on all the new abilities are over on the Gwent site. While the expansion is free, there are a number of pre-order options, most of which top you up with Master Mirror Kegs and some cosmetics.

The expansion will launch on GOG as well as Steam, where the game finally launched late last month. If you happen to play on a smartphone, the expansion will launch on iOS and Android on the same day: June 30.