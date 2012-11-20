GamrRank offering $1000 prize for the best Hitman video

Got Hitman: Absolution, video capturing capability , and the desire to be $1000 richer? You can make use of those strangely-related criteria by heading over to GamrRank , a meta-achievement/playtime tracking social media platform. The service is offering one grand to the best Hitman video involving a dead body and your name spelled on a surface with bullet holes—just like so many of my home movies. The video above explains the finer points.

You have two weeks to get your entry in. Second place nets you $500, and third will take home $250. Some Hitman swag is also available for honorable mentions. If you have a GamrRank account, you can check out this page to accept the challenge .