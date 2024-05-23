PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Plus: Fallout, No Rest For The Wicked, Jump Ship, V Rising, Millennia, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, Wrestling Empire, and much more!
This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the dramatic conclusion to the original Destiny saga. Speaking directly to The Final Shape's developers, PC Gamer delivers the ultimate inside scoop on how Bungie has ripped up the rulebook after 10 years of Destiny 2 to deliver the saga send-off gamers deserve.
In addition, this issue also features two other great features. Firstly, we speak directly to Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, about the new content and improvements delivered in the game's recent 1.6 patch. We also discuss the game's impact on the industry as well as dig into the exciting mod community content currently available for it.
And, secondly, we buckle up to drive the famous and demanding Nordschleife in Assetto Corsa Competizione, which has been recreated in unprecedented detail and realism in the game's new expansion. We speak directly to its maker, Kunos Simulazioni, to learn about how the virtual track was constructed and the technology involved. For fans of racing simulators, ACC is top-shelf entertainment, and this Nordschleife expansion looks set to be a new favorite within its large community.
This issue is stacked with quality previews and reviews, too, including going hands-on with the exciting new action-RPG from the makers of Ori and the Blind Forest, No Rest For The Wicked, as well deliver insider access to Crown Wars: The Black Prince, V Rising, Beautiful Light, Jump Ship and Blockbuster Inc. Meanwhile, over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on post-apocalypse RPG, Broken Roads, as well as Millennia, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Pepper Grinder, Inkbound, Children of the Sun, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Sand Land, Another Crab's Treasure, Harold Halibut, among other games.
All that plus a group test on top new microphones, a reinstall of iconic third-person action game Batman: Arkham Asylum, the start of a macho and muscle-filled new diary based on mad exploits in Wrestling Empire, a detailed look at Guild Wars 2's recent Secrets of the Obscure content expansion, a feature on the joys of riding shotgun in vehicles in games, a comprehensive guide to adventuring like a pro in Dragon's Dogma 2, a secret level discussing the art of designing virtual weapons, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.