PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Destiny 2: The Final Shape

This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the dramatic conclusion to the original Destiny saga. Speaking directly to The Final Shape's developers, PC Gamer delivers the ultimate inside scoop on how Bungie has ripped up the rulebook after 10 years of Destiny 2 to deliver the saga send-off gamers deserve.

Our in-depth cover feature sees PC Gamer get the inside scoop on The Final Shape directly from Bungie. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this issue also features two other great features. Firstly, we speak directly to Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, about the new content and improvements delivered in the game's recent 1.6 patch. We also discuss the game's impact on the industry as well as dig into the exciting mod community content currently available for it.

We also catch up with Eric Barone this issue to talk about Stardew Valley's big 1.6 update, as well as the future of the game. (Image credit: Future)

And, secondly, we buckle up to drive the famous and demanding Nordschleife in Assetto Corsa Competizione, which has been recreated in unprecedented detail and realism in the game's new expansion. We speak directly to its maker, Kunos Simulazioni, to learn about how the virtual track was constructed and the technology involved. For fans of racing simulators, ACC is top-shelf entertainment, and this Nordschleife expansion looks set to be a new favorite within its large community.

The Nordschleife race circuit has never looked better or more realistic in a video game to date. We get the inside story about how that was achieved. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stacked with quality previews and reviews, too, including going hands-on with the exciting new action-RPG from the makers of Ori and the Blind Forest, No Rest For The Wicked, as well deliver insider access to Crown Wars: The Black Prince, V Rising, Beautiful Light, Jump Ship and Blockbuster Inc. Meanwhile, over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on post-apocalypse RPG, Broken Roads, as well as Millennia, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Pepper Grinder, Inkbound, Children of the Sun, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Sand Land, Another Crab's Treasure, Harold Halibut, among other games.

Want to up the quality of your streaming or recording audio? This issue's group test on mics has you covered. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test on top new microphones, a reinstall of iconic third-person action game Batman: Arkham Asylum, the start of a macho and muscle-filled new diary based on mad exploits in Wrestling Empire, a detailed look at Guild Wars 2's recent Secrets of the Obscure content expansion, a feature on the joys of riding shotgun in vehicles in games, a comprehensive guide to adventuring like a pro in Dragon's Dogma 2, a secret level discussing the art of designing virtual weapons, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

The latest issue of PC Gamer magazine is on sale from today. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 397 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

