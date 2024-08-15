PC Gamer magazine's landmark 400th issue is on sale now: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

This month's landmark 400th issue of PC Gamer magazine, which comes in a special collector's edition gold-foil finished wallet along with a separate Top 100 games to play on PC today mini-mag, delivers world-exclusive access to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the explosive new third-person shooter and hack-and-slash from Saber Interactive. Check out the video below to get a preview of issue 400's package and contents.

For the cover feature, PC Gamer traveled to Paris, France, to go hands-on with the game for several hours, both in its single-player campaign and co-op multiplayer modes, as well as interview key team members working on the project. And, from what we've played so far, this is the most epic-in-scope depiction of WH40K's world to date. Grimdark greatness awaits!

In addition, this issue also features another fascinating deep dive feature, with PC Gamer's own Strategic Director, Evan Lahti, digging into the current rise and dominance of weird little indie games on PC. From Manor Lords to Balatro to Animal Well and beyond, small little games are cleaning up on PC right now and, as Evan discovers, it sure looks like the trend isn't going to end any time soon. A fascinating read.

This issue is jam-packed with quality previews, too, including going hands-on with portal-filled new arena shooter, Splitgate 2, as well as Zephon, Promise Mascot Agency, Concord, Surpervive, Norland, and various indie games from the OTK Expo.

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on new gods and guns souls lite Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, as well as Anger Foot, Zenless Zone Zero, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Schim, Once Human, Riven, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, among other games.

All that plus a group test on some of the best PC case fans you can buy today, a reinstall of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a hijinx-filled new diary following Fallout 4's luckiest guy, a detailed look at the superb new Thief campaign, The Black Parade, a feature on the joy of being a wheelman in online multiplayer shooters, a comprehensive guide to discovering all of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's secrets, a special report on how Nintendo 64 classic game Perfect Dark has found a great new home on PC, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too.

Finally, this special landmark issue of PC Gamer comes with our annual Top 100 games to play supplement, a special 32-page mini mag that ranks the very best games on PC today, as voted for by the PC Gamer team. This year's competition has been incredibly fierce and that's led to some very interesting final standings, as well as a brand new number one pick. If you're looking for inspiration for what to play on PC next, then this is a must read.

Issue 400 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!