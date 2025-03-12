Lego is going to make its videogames in-house from now on, says it would 'almost rather overinvest'

News
By published

Blockbusters?

Yoda Luke and R2 in Lego form.
(Image credit: TT Games)

The world's largest toymaker, Lego, has told the Financial Times that it intends to build its own videogames in-house from now on. The company has heavily invested in digital infrastructure in recent years, tripling the number of software engineers it employs since 2022, and aims to move away from outsourcing the brand to third party studios.

Lego chief executive Niels Christiansen, a happy man after a strong period of growth that's seen revenues hit $10 billion, says that doing digital stuff alongside the core physical toy business is a no-brainer.

"We can definitely say as long as we’re under the Lego brand we can cover experiences for kids of all ages, digital or physical. [Games development in-house] is something we’re building up."

Lego has most notably seen success with the various titles developed by Travellers' Tales, the most recent being The Skywalker Saga, though other games such as Lego Dimensions failed to make much of an impact. It's also seen success with major videogame tie-ins to its core business of Lego bricks, including the Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

The brand remains undeniably box office, however, and has enjoyed successful collaborations with the likes of Fortnite, while of course always looking enviously in the direction of Minecraft: The game that Lego believes it should have made (or acquired before Microsoft did).

Lego Star Wars

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lego continues to outpace traditional rivals Mattel and Hasbro in both revenues and profitability, and is a bright light in the toy industry which, generally speaking, sees itself in an existential battle with videogames for kids' playtime. Its most recent financials were released on Tuesday and show revenue up 13% to DKr74bn ($10.1bn) and operating profit up 10% to DKr18.7bn ($2.7bn).

Christiansen also told the FT Lego would not "overreact" to President Donald Trump's tariffs, with the company shipping most of its US inventory from Mexico, adding that the company had got through the Covid pandemic "by not overreacting, and it’s the same approach here."

When it comes to digital, however, Christiansen is going all-in. "We have made quite a few investments in the future—I’d almost rather overinvest. That’s the benefit of being family-owned and long term."

Longtime Lego-watchers may have some slight concern at this: The Danish toymaker veered worryingly close to bankruptcy two decades ago, which was widely seen as a result of over-investing in peripheral interests and ignoring the core business of little plastic bricks that really hurt when you step on them. But Christiansen believes the company's current size, and the lessons learned from that period, mean this time it will be different. The real test, however, will be whether it can build a fun game.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Deek speaks to the player character in the Room of Requirement
Warner is still talking about Hogwarts Legacy as it commits to basing its future games on 'tentpole franchises that have each generated over $1 billion'
sniper elite 5 cover
Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'
A space marine fighting a tzaangor on a flying disc in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 made millions for Games Workshop, and now it wants more hit videogames: "Clearly we are looking for the next one"
Batman broods
Rocksteady is looking to make a new singleplayer Batman game, but Warner's Wonder Woman game is struggling
Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, looks at the camera.
Tim Sweeney says Epic is losing billions fighting Apple and Google because it can afford to, jokes that 'we might run into serious financial problems after a couple more decades'
A masked man with an axe in the woods
Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
Latest in Gaming Industry
Yoda Luke and R2 in Lego form.
Lego is going to make its videogames in-house from now on, says it would 'almost rather overinvest'
A masked man with an axe in the woods
Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Judge Dredd promotional image in Warzone
Half-a-dozen 2000AD games were in the works before fizzling out: 'The games you get to see are a tiny representative of the number that get started—sadly'
sniper elite 5 cover
Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'
Latest in News
Yoda Luke and R2 in Lego form.
Lego is going to make its videogames in-house from now on, says it would 'almost rather overinvest'
Devil May Cry Netflix screenshots
We've just got a first look at Vergil in Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series alongside another key character from Devil May Cry 3
The OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite on a blue background
My favourite 4K webcam spins on a gimbal to track your face, and it's now at its lowest ever price at Amazon
GTA 5 characters
GTA 5 publisher takes legal aim at account-selling site for allegedly raking in 'millions in revenue', while recruiting hackers to keep its cogs turning
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop
More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
More about gaming industry
A masked man with an axe in the woods

Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration

Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
The OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite on a blue background

My favourite 4K webcam spins on a gimbal to track your face, and it's now at its lowest ever price at Amazon
See more latest
Most Popular
The OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite on a blue background
My favourite 4K webcam spins on a gimbal to track your face, and it's now at its lowest ever price at Amazon
Devil May Cry Netflix screenshots
We've just got a first look at Vergil in Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series alongside another key character from Devil May Cry 3
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop
More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
GTA 5 characters
GTA 5 publisher takes legal aim at account-selling site for allegedly raking in 'millions in revenue', while recruiting hackers to keep its cogs turning
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever