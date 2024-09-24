The Future Mobile Gaming show brings together Warframe, EVE, and FF16's Ben Starr this September 26, here's how to watch it
Portable gaming? They said it couldn't be done.
Steve Jobs announced the iPhone 18 years ago this January, and we've finally figured out what to do with it: Balatro. Other mobile game bangers too, actually, many of which you'll be able to find at the upcoming Future Mobile Gaming Show, airing this Thursday, September 26 at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, 6 pm BST and 7 pm CEST. You can apparently make calls with them, also. I wouldn't advise it.
Hosted by none other than Ben Starr—Clive in Final Fantasy 16, living meme, and would-be Ixion-dater—the Mobile Gaming Show is bringing a full slate of intensely portable announcements to your screen in the very near future. We'll hear about Warframe Mobile from Digital Extremes, new deets on EVE Galaxy Conquest from CCP Games, a new trailer from NetEase's Dunk City Dynasty, plus mysterious announcements from Blasphemous devs The Game Kitchen, Coffee Stain Malmö, and plenty else besides.
Where can you watch it? Where can't you watch it? You can find the festivities streaming via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, GamesRadar, Gamespot, NicoNico and more. You can even sign up to co-stream the whole shindig via this form.
Expect about 30 minutes of exclusive reveals, dev interviews, trailers, and other mobile-themed celebrations of gaming. If you're anything like me, a lot of it will probably be news to you. I'm a hidebound old man who stubbornly plays, well, everything he plays either on a monitor, TV, or (at a push) Steam Deck.
Mobile is uncharted territory for me, despite being by far the most popular platform on Earth. I'm pretty sure most people who aren't as grognardy as I am don't see much difference between the games they play on their phones and the games I sit and pour hours of my life into in my living room. What I'm saying is: Get with the times, old man (the old man is me).
I'll be able to get with the times at (once more) Thursday, September 26 at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, 6 pm BST and 7 pm CEST on all the platforms listed above.
