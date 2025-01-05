After losing his father to cancer, mega streamer Shroud is running a January 'Fragathon' where he'll donate to cancer research for each in-game kill

Streamer and former pro FPS player Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has announced a January "Fragathon" for charity, with the main event being a promise to donate $1 (with potential multipliers) for every kill he scores on-stream over the coming month.

"Last year, I lost my dad to cancer, and ever since I've been looking for ways I could support people going through similar situations," Shroud said in an announcement video on Twitter. "For the entire month of January, I'm going to be going live with a frag counter, for each elimination on stream, one dollar's gonna be going to charity.

"Subs and donations are gonna be increasing this multiplier, making each frag worth more and more. But I won't be alone. I'm inviting all my friends to come by and donate frags in person at a LAN center that I'm building in my house."

That in-person element will also mean additional live variety events and challenges the streamer has planned for January. What's more, Shroud has committed to donating most of the stream's revenue to charity for the next month as well. Shroud's section for the event on his Twitch page specifies that the donations will be going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"In addition to the frag counter, 100% of proceeds from subs, donations, and bits will be going to an amazing charity," Shroud said. "So I hope you'll join me in January to help raise money for a great cause in the most gamer fashion ever."

The announcement video ends with a very sweet moment: A clip of Shroud's father walking in while he's streaming in classic "Are ya winning son?" fashion. When Shroud asks if Grzesiek the elder has anything he wants to say to the stream's Polish viewers, he thanks them in Polish for supporting his son. The event's inaugural stream occurred last night, but you'll be able to tune in for more over the course of January.