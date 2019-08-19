Gamescom's opening show was briefly blocked by YouTube for Ubisoft copyright infringement

In accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, YouTube has to provide a way for copyright holders to report videos that infringe on their copyrights. The system is predictably imperfect, and false positives or unscrupulous uses of it have caused video creators headaches for years now.

Event creator and host Geoff Keighley probably had a pretty big headache today. Following his pre-Gamescom show, where we saw more Death Stranding footage and the announcement of Kerbal Space Program 2, his channel's video of the event was taken down on YouTube. "This video contains content from Ubisoft, who has blocked it on copyright grounds," it read.

Ubisoft participated in Opening Night Live, where it showed off Anno 1800 DLC. It then promptly blocked the footage to make sure no one could see its Anno 1800 DLC. It was obviously an accident, but it's pretty funny to see a publisher slap itself in the face with a DMCA takedown on an event it participated in.

Over on Twitch, the Kerbal Space Program 2 announcement trailer is muted in the VOD due to a different automated copyright strike. The copyright robocops have no mercy today.

It didn't take long for the issue with YouTube to be fixed. You can watch the revived video below: