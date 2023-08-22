Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup: every PC game trailer and announcement

Another Gamescom Opening Night Live has gone off with only one hitch , preceding a week of on-site demos from developers in Cologne, Germany. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the ONL show was a two hour event largely focused on gameplay and update trailers for already-announced or released games.

It was bookended by an appearance from Todd Howard to talk Starfield ahead of its launch next month and from Sam Lake to talk about also-incoming Alan Wake 2. In the middle was a mix of new trailers for games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Payday 3 with some game announcements like Little Nightmares 3 and Killing Floor 3.

Here's every announcement and trailer for games coming to PC from the Gamescom ONL show of 2023:

Starfield

Release date: September 6

What's new: A new cinematic trailer to accompany a musical performance by Inon Zur. Bethesda is allowing attendees to play the early parts of Starfield at Gamescom this week.

Little Nightmares 3

Release date: 2024

What's new: New game announcement and gameplay trailer featuring co-op

Black Myth Wukong

Release date: 2024

What's new: New gameplay and combat trailer

Killing Floor 3

Release date: TBA

What's new: Official announcement and trailer

Rebel Moon on Netflix

Release date: December 22

What's new: New trailer for the December movie premiere directed by Zack Snyder. A Rebel Moon game is also in development by Super Evil Megacorp.

Crimson Desert

Release date: TBA

What's new: New gameplay trailer

Payday 3

Release date: September 21

What's new: New trailer

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Release date: October 5, 2023

What's new: New cinematic and gameplay trailer fully voice-acted in Arabic

Tekken 8

Release date: January 26, 2024

What's new: Announcement of the new Arcade Quest singleplayer mode focused on tournament play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Release date: November 10, 2023

What's new: Sledgehammer Games showed a lengthy first look at campaign gameplay. The developers also announced an open-world zombies mode and "open combat missions" with a more freeform approach to completing missions.

Nightingale

Release date: February 22, 2024

What's new: New trailer and announcement of the early access release date

Granblue Fantasy Relink

Release date: February 1, 2024

What's new: New trailer and release date announcement

Immortals of Aveum

Release date: August 22, 2023

What's new: New launch day trailer for a fun, but not especially surprising, FPS according to our Immortals of Aveum review .

Zenless Zone Zero

Release date: TBA

What's new: New combat and gameplay trailer

Honkai Star Rail

Release date: New game update on August 30

What's new: New character trailer for Fu Xuan

Lords of the Fallen

Release date: October 13, 2023

What's new: New story trailer for the soulslike ARPG

Sonic Superstars

Release date: October 17, 2023

What's new: Release date announcement trailer

Release date: Game update coming on September 28

What's new: Free update coming with new story and playable characters

The First Descendant

Release date: TBA

What's new: New trailer and announcement of September 19-25 cross-play open beta

Under The Waves

Release date: August 29, 2023

What's new: New story-focused launch trailer

Fort Solis

Release date: Today, August 22, 2023

What's new: New launch day trailer. (Our Fort Solis review is not as enthusiastic, we're afraid.)

Expeditions

Release date: 2024

What's new: Announcement trailer for the next off-roading game from MudRunner developers

The Crew: Motorfest

Release date: September 14, 2023

What's new: New trailer and announcement of a five hour free trial available from September 14-17

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Release date: September 26, 2023

What's new: New gameplay trailer for the expansion showing new weapons and gameplay changes

Stormgate

Release date: TBA

What's new: New gameplay trailer and developer commentary video

Last Epoch

Release date: New update coming September 7, 2023

What's new: New trailer and developer commentary announcing the next early access update in September

Marvel Snap

Release date: August 22, 2023

What's new: After entering early access in 2022, the new full release launches on PC today

Armored Core 6

Release date: August 25, 2023

What's new: New launch trailer

Warhaven

Release date: September 21, 2023 early access

What's new: New trailer and early access date announcement

Mortal Kombat 1

Release date: September 19, 2023

What's new: New story and kombat trailer

Ara: History Untold

Release date: 2024

What's new: Gameplay reveal trailer

Diablo 4: Season of Blood

Release date: October 17, 2023

What's new: Announcement of Diablo 4 season 2

Dustborn

Release date: 2024

What's new: New story trailer

Thank Goodness You're Here

Release date: 2024

What's new: New gameplay trailer

Alan Wake 2

Release date: October 27, 2023

What's new: New story trailer