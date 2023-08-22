Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup: every PC game trailer and announcement

By Lauren Morton
published

Here's every game trailer and announcement for games and updates coming to PC.

Another Gamescom Opening Night Live has gone off with only one hitch, preceding a week of on-site demos from developers in Cologne, Germany. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the ONL show was a two hour event largely focused on gameplay and update trailers for already-announced or released games.

It was bookended by an appearance from Todd Howard to talk Starfield ahead of its launch next month and from Sam Lake to talk about also-incoming Alan Wake 2. In the middle was a mix of new trailers for games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Payday 3 with some game announcements like Little Nightmares 3 and Killing Floor 3. 

Here's every announcement and trailer for games coming to PC from the Gamescom ONL show of 2023:

Every PC game announcement from Gamescom ONL 2023

Starfield 

Release date: September 6
What's new: A new cinematic trailer to accompany a musical performance by Inon Zur. Bethesda is allowing attendees to play the early parts of Starfield at Gamescom this week.

Little Nightmares 3

Release date: 2024
What's new: New game announcement and gameplay trailer featuring co-op

Black Myth Wukong

Release date: 2024
What's new: New gameplay and combat trailer

Killing Floor 3

Release date: TBA
What's new: Official announcement and trailer

Rebel Moon on Netflix

Release date: December 22
What's new: New trailer for the December movie premiere directed by Zack Snyder. A Rebel Moon game is also in development by Super Evil Megacorp.

Crimson Desert

Release date: TBA
What's new: New gameplay trailer 

Payday 3

Release date: September 21
What's new: New trailer

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Release date: October 5, 2023
What's new: New cinematic and gameplay trailer fully voice-acted in Arabic

Tekken 8

Release date: January 26, 2024
What's new: Announcement of the new Arcade Quest singleplayer mode focused on tournament play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Release date: November 10, 2023
What's new: Sledgehammer Games showed a lengthy first look at campaign gameplay. The developers also announced an open-world zombies mode and "open combat missions" with a more freeform approach to completing missions.

Nightingale

Release date: February 22, 2024
What's new: New trailer and announcement of the early access release date

Release date: February 1, 2024
What's new: New trailer and release date announcement

Immortals of Aveum 

Release date: August 22, 2023
What's new: New launch day trailer for a fun, but not especially surprising, FPS according to our Immortals of Aveum review.

Zenless Zone Zero

Release date: TBA
What's new: New combat and gameplay trailer

Honkai Star Rail

Release date: New game update on August 30
What's new: New character trailer for Fu Xuan 

Lords of the Fallen

Release date: October 13, 2023
What's new: New story trailer for the soulslike ARPG 

Sonic Superstars

Release date: October 17, 2023
What's new: Release date announcement trailer

Sonic Frontiers - Final Horizon update

Release date: Game update coming on September 28
What's new: Free update coming with new story and playable characters 

The First Descendant

Release date: TBA
What's new: New trailer and announcement of September 19-25 cross-play open beta 

Under The Waves 

Release date: August 29, 2023
What's new: New story-focused launch trailer

Fort Solis

Release date: Today, August 22, 2023
What's new: New launch day trailer. (Our Fort Solis review is not as enthusiastic, we're afraid.)

Expeditions

Release date: 2024
What's new: Announcement trailer for the next off-roading game from MudRunner developers 

The Crew: Motorfest

Release date: September 14, 2023
What's new: New trailer and announcement of a five hour free trial available from September 14-17

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty 

Release date: September 26, 2023
What's new: New gameplay trailer for the expansion showing new weapons and gameplay changes

Stormgate 

Release date: TBA
What's new: New gameplay trailer and developer commentary video

Last Epoch

Release date: New update coming September 7, 2023
What's new: New trailer and developer commentary announcing the next early access update in September 

Marvel Snap

Release date: August 22, 2023
What's new: After entering early access in 2022, the new full release launches on PC today

Armored Core 6

Release date: August 25, 2023
What's new: New launch trailer

Warhaven

Release date: September 21, 2023 early access
What's new: New trailer and early access date announcement

Mortal Kombat 1

Release date: September 19, 2023
What's new: New story and kombat trailer

Ara: History Untold

Release date: 2024
What's new: Gameplay reveal trailer

Diablo 4: Season of Blood

Release date: October 17, 2023
What's new: Announcement of Diablo 4 season 2 

Dustborn

Release date: 2024
What's new: New story trailer

Thank Goodness You're Here

Release date: 2024
What's new: New gameplay trailer

Alan Wake 2

Release date: October 27, 2023
What's new: New story trailer

Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

