Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup: every PC game trailer and announcement

Another Gamescom Opening Night Live has gone off with only one hitch, preceding a week of on-site demos from developers in Cologne, Germany. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the ONL show was a two hour event largely focused on gameplay and update trailers for already-announced or released games.
It was bookended by an appearance from Todd Howard to talk Starfield ahead of its launch next month and from Sam Lake to talk about also-incoming Alan Wake 2. In the middle was a mix of new trailers for games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Payday 3 with some game announcements like Little Nightmares 3 and Killing Floor 3.
Here's every announcement and trailer for games coming to PC from the Gamescom ONL show of 2023:
Every PC game announcement from Gamescom ONL 2023
Starfield
Release date: September 6
What's new: A new cinematic trailer to accompany a musical performance by Inon Zur. Bethesda is allowing attendees to play the early parts of Starfield at Gamescom this week.
Little Nightmares 3
Release date: 2024
What's new: New game announcement and gameplay trailer featuring co-op
Black Myth Wukong
Release date: 2024
What's new: New gameplay and combat trailer
Killing Floor 3
Release date: TBA
What's new: Official announcement and trailer
Rebel Moon on Netflix
Release date: December 22
What's new: New trailer for the December movie premiere directed by Zack Snyder. A Rebel Moon game is also in development by Super Evil Megacorp.
Crimson Desert
Release date: TBA
What's new: New gameplay trailer
Payday 3
Release date: September 21
What's new: New trailer
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Release date: October 5, 2023
What's new: New cinematic and gameplay trailer fully voice-acted in Arabic
Tekken 8
Release date: January 26, 2024
What's new: Announcement of the new Arcade Quest singleplayer mode focused on tournament play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Release date: November 10, 2023
What's new: Sledgehammer Games showed a lengthy first look at campaign gameplay. The developers also announced an open-world zombies mode and "open combat missions" with a more freeform approach to completing missions.
Nightingale
Release date: February 22, 2024
What's new: New trailer and announcement of the early access release date
Granblue Fantasy Relink
Release date: February 1, 2024
What's new: New trailer and release date announcement
Immortals of Aveum
Release date: August 22, 2023
What's new: New launch day trailer for a fun, but not especially surprising, FPS according to our Immortals of Aveum review.
Zenless Zone Zero
Release date: TBA
What's new: New combat and gameplay trailer
Honkai Star Rail
Release date: New game update on August 30
What's new: New character trailer for Fu Xuan
Lords of the Fallen
Release date: October 13, 2023
What's new: New story trailer for the soulslike ARPG
Sonic Superstars
Release date: October 17, 2023
What's new: Release date announcement trailer
Sonic Frontiers - Final Horizon update
Release date: Game update coming on September 28
What's new: Free update coming with new story and playable characters
The First Descendant
Release date: TBA
What's new: New trailer and announcement of September 19-25 cross-play open beta
Under The Waves
Release date: August 29, 2023
What's new: New story-focused launch trailer
Fort Solis
Release date: Today, August 22, 2023
What's new: New launch day trailer. (Our Fort Solis review is not as enthusiastic, we're afraid.)
Expeditions
Release date: 2024
What's new: Announcement trailer for the next off-roading game from MudRunner developers
The Crew: Motorfest
Release date: September 14, 2023
What's new: New trailer and announcement of a five hour free trial available from September 14-17
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Release date: September 26, 2023
What's new: New gameplay trailer for the expansion showing new weapons and gameplay changes
Stormgate
Release date: TBA
What's new: New gameplay trailer and developer commentary video
Last Epoch
Release date: New update coming September 7, 2023
What's new: New trailer and developer commentary announcing the next early access update in September
Marvel Snap
Release date: August 22, 2023
What's new: After entering early access in 2022, the new full release launches on PC today
Armored Core 6
Release date: August 25, 2023
What's new: New launch trailer
Warhaven
Release date: September 21, 2023 early access
What's new: New trailer and early access date announcement
Mortal Kombat 1
Release date: September 19, 2023
What's new: New story and kombat trailer
Ara: History Untold
Release date: 2024
What's new: Gameplay reveal trailer
Diablo 4: Season of Blood
Release date: October 17, 2023
What's new: Announcement of Diablo 4 season 2
Dustborn
Release date: 2024
What's new: New story trailer
Thank Goodness You're Here
Release date: 2024
What's new: New gameplay trailer
Alan Wake 2
Release date: October 27, 2023
What's new: New story trailer