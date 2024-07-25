WoW players are already using the new Warbands system for its true purpose: Memes and transmog flexing

World of Warcraft recently debuted its Warbands system—and with it, a shiny new login screen. For the uninitiated, a Warband is a group of four characters that get to share a bunch of stuff. Reputation, currencies, a bank, and 'warbound' items to name a few. They also line up on the character select screen like they're posing for an album cover.

Given you can arrange who is and isn't in your warband—and, naturally, the outfits they're wearing—the World of Warcraft community's already gone full speed ahead on memeing the everloving crap out of the feature. My favourite by far is this pitch-perfect recreation of the South Park episode "Make Love, Not Warcraft" by user Zombosa.

Turns out, the Sword of a Thousand Truths (aptly named the "Slayer of the Lifeless" in-game) can just be snagged from Gothik the Harvester in Naxxramas—or Skarvald the Constructor in Utgarde keep on heroic difficulty, no USB required.

There's a deluge of these things on the WoW and transmog subreddits, and they're pretty much all excellent—though I can't quite figure out what's noteworthy about this one, which features four completely normal alliance soldiers standing around. Doesn't look like there's anything amiss to me.

Other contributions range from lore-adherent tributes to harebrained crossovers. Because variety is the spice of life, here's a faithful recreation of the Hellscream family placed next to Dr Strange, Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. I'm personally a huge fan of both.

I'll confess, for some strange reason it hadn't crossed my mind how the new login screen was, in many ways, a massive boon to the game's transmog community. Like any MMO worth its salt, WoW has a pretty thriving fashion culture—and what Warbands offer, more than any quality-of-life boost, is an opportunity to dress up a specific squad in their Sunday best to gawk at on every login.

For example, here's Azeroth's first paladin boyband and a squad of the most elite Tauren chieftains with the caption: "I like them big." Much respect, it's good to know what you want.

Whether it's housing communities recreating Howl's Moving Castle from a bunch of scraps or ingenious costumes in the recently fan-revived City of Heroes, I'm always super into seeing just how creative MMORPG players can get, and Azeroth continually fails to disappoint.