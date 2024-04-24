Where to find The Parting Glass in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Parting Glass is the name of a building in World of Warcraft : Dragonflight that is found in the capital city of Valdrakken. It houses the vendors for the new season 4 currency, Antique Bronze Bullion. It's also where you'll find the NPC to spend your Awakened Mark of Mastery once you complete the achievement, Dragonflight Season 4 Master.

While the different elevations of the city, and the Dragon Isles as a whole, are great for exploring while dragonriding, it can make finding specific places difficult, especially if the entrance isn't where you expect it to be. With that in mind, here's The Parting Glass location in WoW Dragonflight.

The Parting Glass location

The entrance to The Parting Glass. (Image credit: Blizzard)

As mentioned above, The Parting Glass is found in Valdrakken, the main city in the Dragon Isles. It isn't marked on the map though, so it can be tricky to find. What is marked, however, is the Bronze Enclave, just to the right of the Seat of the Aspects and that's where you want to go.

The Parting Glass is actually tucked away into the cliff, making the building difficult to spot, even when you're close. You can find the entrance at the bottom of the steps and directly opposite the Maiden of Inspiration statue, and there are plenty of NPCs inside so you know you're in the right place.

If you want to spend your Antique Bronze Bullion, which has a chance to drop from any Awakened raid boss, you can speak to Mirioszin, Iszy, and Iszinormi—there are two vendors with this name, one in dragon form and one blood elf, but they sell different items. Alternatively, if you've got an Awakened Mark of Mastery burning a hole in your inventory, you should have a chat with Harrostrasza, standing near the wall to the right of the entrance.