Watch a latex-clad billionaire punch out poor people in the debut gameplay trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow
We got our first proper look at the upcoming VR game at tonight's Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom.
The first-ever gameplay trailer for the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow appeared at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase tonight, giving us our first proper look at the upcoming VR take on the adventures of the most therapy-averse billionaire in history.
The new trailer focuses on exploration, dialogue, and of course plenty of fisticuffs, as the world's greatest detective whomps the living hell out of dozens of flunkies and underlings on his way to ensuring that nothing ever really gets better in the bleak, crumbling metropolis of Gotham City.
"A corrupt system has failed you," the villainous Rat King (at least, I assume that's the Rat King) says at one point. "Are you not angry? Fight back!" The man has a point, right? If your life is an endless swamp of futility and hopelessness, and the best the people in power can offer is a sock in the chops from a guy dressed up like a flying rat, well, I think I'd be a little angry about things too.
Anyway, back to the matter at hand. Batman: Arkham Shadow developer Camouflaj says it's "reimagined the core Arkham experience for VR," and was particularly inspired by the "intricate and interconnected level design" of Arkham Asylum. The new game is set between the events of Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum, and will feature Roger Craig Smith—the voice of Batman in Arkham Origins—in the title role, alongside fellow Arkham veterans Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Tara Strong as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Mark Rolston as James Gordon, and Martin Jarvis as Alfred Pennyworth.
"Batman: Arkham Shadow will push Meta Quest 3 to its limits, giving players an up-close look at Gotham City and delivering an Arkham experience that will resonate with longtime fans," Meta said in a press blurb. "We’re very excited about this one, and can’t wait to get it in your hands come October."
Of course, most "longtime fans" of the Arkham games won't get much out of this one. Regardless of how good it ultimately proves to be, being a VR game—a Meta Quest 3 exclusive at that—puts it beyond the reach of most gamers. For those packing Meta's latest and greatest VR rig, Batman: Arkham Shadow looks like it might be pretty solid, but after nearly 10 years since the last proper Arkham game, that being Arkham Knight in 2015 (no, I am not counting Suicide Squad here), you can understand why Arkham fans as a whole might be a little disappointed.
A release date for Batman: Arkham Shadow hasn't been set at this point, but it's slated to arrive sometime in October.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.