Warframe is gearing up for its wildest expansion yet with The Lotus Eaters update on August 21

Warframe: 1999 looks nuts. Prototype warframes, boy bands, dating—a lot of weird stuff is on the horizon. That's all coming in winter 2024, but Digital Extremes is already gearing up for it with the next update, The Lotus Eaters, which is dropping on August 21.

Expect a new quest, albeit a short one, where the Lotus calls on you to investigate "a strange but familiar sound" on Deimos. Maybe it's one of the hit single's from 1999's iconic boy band On-lyne, which was introduced during the last TennoCon in July.

It's all connected to the past, naturally, getting players ready for a trip back in time where we'll be able to live life to the extreme in a way only possible right before the turn of the millennium—with motorbikes, pop, floppy haircuts and chatting to your crush via IM. It certainly sounds like my experience of '99, aside from the biking and the, you know, fighting monsters thing.

On top of this prologue quest, Sevagoth Prime is making his debut, so you can start collecting his blueprints soon or, if you can't be arsed, shell out for the Prime warframe on the Warframe Marketplace. Sevagoth's Prime Access bundle (at least the complete one) will contain the warframe, some Prime weapons for the frame and the Nautilus Prime sentinel (also in the bundle). There are also more cosmetics, too, like a headpiece and glyph, as well as mask, wings and tail attachments for sentinels.

After a long hiatus, the announcement of 1999 brought me back to Warframe, and I am simultaneously lost and delighted. It is a ridiculous and confusing game with impeccable vibes and incredible fights. I've been grossing everyone out in my Nidus Prime warframe, and after so many attempts to find a frame I really click with, I think I'm in love. Just look at this funky edgelord.

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

If you didn't watch TennoCon last month, we've got a breakdown of the 1999 reveal, and you can learn a bit more about why Digital Extremes decided to add some romance into its space ninja romp.