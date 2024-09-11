Space Marine 2's first hotfix is live, ultrawide support and private PvE lobbies are coming soon: 'We're reading all of your feedback with great attention'

The first hotfix for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is live, with fixes for a few rare crash issues and a performance boost for some hardware. Developer Saber Interactive says a bigger patch, featuring bigger changes, is on the way soon.

Space Marine 2 is ticking along very nicely, hitting a peak concurrent player count of more than 225,000 on Steam on launch day—a Monday, no less. The game has since racked up more than two million players, and Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits said he thinks it's the fastest-selling game he and fellow former id guy Todd Hollenshead have ever worked on, "including all the Quake, Doom, Wolfenstein, and Rage games over the years."

Todd Hollenshead (former CEO of id Software) and I believe that Space Marine 2 is the fastest selling game we’ve ever worked on, including all the Quake, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and RAGE games over the years. #SpaceMarine2September 11, 2024

(By way of comparison, the 2016 Doom reboot, which came out while Willits was still studio head at id Software, had a peak concurrent player count of just over 44,000 on Steam. So yeah, I can believe it.)

Of course, Space Marine 2 isn't perfect (but what is?) and some players have been struggling with crashes and performance issues. Today's "quick fix" is aimed at addressing at least some of those problems.

Here's what's on the menu:

Crashes and bug fixes

Fixed some rare possible crashes when starting the game

Fixed a rare possible crash that occured during the first cutscene

Fixed several other rare crashes

Fixed several rare bugs that were causing soft locks in the story mode

PC Only

Optimized CPU behavior on high end CPUs

A bigger patch in the works, expected to arrive later in September, will add support for ultrawide displays, private PvE lobbies, add a new "sparring arena" in the battle barge, and the usual "and more!" including another, presumably bigger round of bug fixes.

"Please believe us when we say we're reading all of your feedback with great attention," the dev team said. "It takes time because of the amount of messages we have to deal with, obviously. But we see and hear you.

"We are also completely aware of the different bugs you've been encountering. We're working hard to fix them."

Space Marine 2 players who encounter any bugs are encouraged to report them on Focus Home's new community platform.