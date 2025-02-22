There's a free beta on for the mech game by the World of Tanks creators
Be a big, heroic mech and smash some nicely arranged terrain. It's good for the soul.
As part of a Steam Publisher Weekend, World of Tanks and World of Warships developer Wargaming is having a playtest of Steel Hunters, its upcoming fusion of mech-hero shooter with extraction battle royale. The four-day beta is going until February 24, and is free to participate in via Wargaming's website or on Steam.
A community-wide event during the playtest will let players' cumulative performance unlock a permanent skin for everyone involved. There'll also be a daily leaderboard competition, if that's more your speed. In addition, the battle pass from the original playtest will continue, letting you unlock another skin—though the game version of this playtest is "packed with new and revamped content," says Wargaming.
In Steel Hunters players take control of a uniquely-built heroic mech, teaming up with another player in duos to take on five other teams across a battlefield littered with tech to gather and neutral enemies to take down. At the end, only one team can extract from the hunting grounds.
Each Hunter has its own distinct playstyle, with the game overall favoring tactical decisions over simple reflexes. Each of the Hunters has a progression system to earn your way through and a set of unique abilities to use symbiotically with your partner.
This is the second playtest for Steel Hunters, which debuted last year, and it looks like Wargaming intends to let players get plenty of hands-on time with playtests before they commit this one to a proper release.
You can find Steel Hunters on Steam and on Wargaming's website.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
Avowed could have been Obsidian's Redfall, with a Destiny plus Skyrim co-op multiplayer vision scrapped early in a grueling 6-year development
An autobattler designed by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield is coming in March