CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'

News
By published

The studio may look into gen AI if and when the legal landscape becomes clearer, but for now it's staying away.

A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt said in January 2024 that AI "can help improve certain processes in game production, but not replace people," a mushy sort of statement that's difficult to pin down to any real stance. During today's FY 2024 financial presentation, however, joint CEO Michał Nowakowski got a little more specific on the topic, saying the studio is not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 or other in-development games. Not because the results are usually dodgy, but because of potential legal entanglements.

"I think we mentioned before that last year, we set up a team that’s investigating the potential use of AI solutions in our future products, including development of our own customized AI models," Nowakowski said in response to a question about the use of generative AI in CD Projekt's future games. "And we have several research projects underway. However, they are really not necessarily focusing on generative AI.

"Gen AI, to be honest, is quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership and so on, and many other aspects. So when it comes to implementation of any gen AI in the actual games, we really have nothing happening when it comes to Witcher 4 or any projects in the near future."

CD Projekt is hardly the first company to be put off by legal concerns surrounding generative AI: In 2022, for instance, Getty banned the upload and sale of AI-generated images over concerns that the algorithms used to create them may have been trained on materials they're not legally entitled to. Valve expressed similar concerns when it rejected a game featuring AI-generated art from Steam in 2023.

"The introduction of AI can sometimes make it harder to show a developer has sufficient rights in using AI to create assets, including images, text, and music," Valve said at the time. "In particular, there is some legal uncertainty relating to data used to train AI models."

The use of copyrighted material in training AI, generative and otherwise, has become a very big issue, beyond the scope of this story—thankfully PC Gamer's Jacob Ridley has a really good rundown of what it's all about, complete with some outstanding, absolutely not gen-AI art. But the short version is that massive, multi-billion-dollar AI companies claim they can't survive without taking advantage of material they don't have the rights to, some artists and journalists who actually create things are pushing back, and while it's usually a good bet that big corporations will ultimately get their way, questions abound for now and the potential for headaches is real.

And yes, AI-generated art kinda sucks. That's a very relevant point too.

The use of gen AI in The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2078, or whatever lies in CD Projekt's future isn't completely off the table: If the question of rights and ownership is adequately settled, "we may look at it," Nowakowski said. "But there's nothing happening with gen AI specifically."

Speaking of things that aren't happening soon, CD Projekt also said today that The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the earliest.

The Witcher 4Witcher 3 modsThe Witcher booksWitcher 3 console commandsThe Witcher season 4

The Witcher 4: What we know about Ciri's story
Witcher 3 mods: Good hunting
The Witcher books: Where to start
Witcher 3 console commands: Cheat death
The Witcher season 4: Hemsworth's debut

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
The Witcher 4 - Ciri
CD Projekt Red boss says 'around 100' Witcher 3 designers still work at the company, while the Witcher 4's story director is 'the same person since Witcher 1'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Strauss Zelnick attends Paley International Council Summit at Paley Museum on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick takes a moment to remind us once again that 'there's no such thing' as artificial intelligence
A robot girl from Judas looks skeptical, her synthetic skin peeling off to reveal metal below.
Bioshock's Big Daddy Ken Levine says that while he doesn't want to 'underestimate' AI, he's 'not overly impressed' by it, either
An Ai face looks down on a human.
Xbox announces 'a generative AI model for gameplay ideation' called Muse, but don't get too excited: Machines aren't about to make games for you just yet
Image of The Witcher 4 mocap session from The Witcher 4 – Cinematic Reveal Trailer – Behind the scenes
The Witcher 4 reveal trailer took 14 days of mocap, and CD Projekt wants you to think about what happened after it ended
Latest in The Witcher
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
Tub Geralt, just chilling in his tub.
The new Witcher novel is a prequel called Crossroads of Ravens where Geralt is 18 years old, and it'll be available in English in September
The Witcher 3
Geralt will definitely appear in The Witcher 4, Doug Cockle confirms (again): 'I can't wait to see what they do'
bathtub geralt
I regret to inform you that The Witcher 3 is a decade old this year, but you can forget about unceasing mortality for a few hours at the anniversary concerts
Geralt thumbs up
Witcher author reveals that Geralt is 61 years old in The Witcher 3, with even weirder ramifications for Henry Cavill's Netflix performance
A still from the cinematic reveal trailer of The Witcher 4, showing unt Witcher
CD Projekt had to nerf Ciri for The Witcher 4 after she fully unlocked her spacetime teleportation powers in the previous game: 'Something totally happened in-between'
Latest in News
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter
The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
A still from a video announcement of Game Informer&#039;s return, featuring the magazine&#039;s Halo 2 issue.
Game Informer is back from the dead: 'The whole team has returned'
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
More about the witcher
Tub Geralt, just chilling in his tub.

The new Witcher novel is a prequel called Crossroads of Ravens where Geralt is 18 years old, and it'll be available in English in September
The Witcher 3

Geralt will definitely appear in The Witcher 4, Doug Cockle confirms (again): 'I can't wait to see what they do'
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter

The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
See more latest
Most Popular
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter
The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
A still from a video announcement of Game Informer&#039;s return, featuring the magazine&#039;s Halo 2 issue.
Game Informer is back from the dead: 'The whole team has returned'
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
A unique aspect of Japanese architecture turned out to be a key reason the Like a Dragon games can reuse assets so effectively—and deliver more compact, memorable open worlds than western cities
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
A crew of prospectors in Wildgate, featuring a robot, a rabbit man, and a small aquatic creature in a combination mech/aquarium.
Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime's new company is putting Sea of Thieves-style shenanigans in space with a new crew-based shooter
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 characters with their bodies replaced by skeletons, thanks to the KCD2 Skeleton mod.
Here's that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that turns everyone into skeletons you asked for
Schedule I drug deal going down
Forget REPO, Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows, Steam's current global top seller is an early access game about managing a drug empire