The cyberpunk immersive sim I've been itching to play finally has a release date

Peripeteia is an upcoming indie immersive sim where you're an out-of-work cyborg mercenary living in a dilapidated post-Soviet city full of homeless people, gas-mask thugs, and talkative bartenders. "It's Deus Ex except you're Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell, retired, in Poland." That's how I summed up the demo for Peripeteia when I played it in 2021, and I've been waiting to play more of it ever since.

I'll get my chance soon. Developer Ninth Exodus has announced that an early access version of Peripeteia will be out on February 21—the same date on which Marx and Engels published the Communist Manifesto. Coincidence? Yeah, probably. It's also the birthday of Ranking Roger from The Beat but that doesn't mean we're about to play an immersive sim soundtracked entirely by second-wave ska. (God, I wish.)

According to the newly updated Steam page, which also has a few more screenshots to obsess over, "You will be forced to use your wits, tact, and raw violent nature to complete tasks shrouded in conspiracy and mystery. Logic, skill and ruthless cunning will win you the day in an interactive and adaptive world. When that fails, a loaded gun and the ability to create your own climbing routes virtually anywhere, will suffice."

So yeah, expect a lot of climbing through vents and along rooftops, taking jobs from shifty strangers, infiltrating buildings then getting caught and shooting my way out, and at least one hacking minigame. Can't wait.