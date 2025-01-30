The cyberpunk immersive sim I've been itching to play finally has a release date
Peripeteia will be out in early access next month.
Peripeteia is an upcoming indie immersive sim where you're an out-of-work cyborg mercenary living in a dilapidated post-Soviet city full of homeless people, gas-mask thugs, and talkative bartenders. "It's Deus Ex except you're Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell, retired, in Poland." That's how I summed up the demo for Peripeteia when I played it in 2021, and I've been waiting to play more of it ever since.
I'll get my chance soon. Developer Ninth Exodus has announced that an early access version of Peripeteia will be out on February 21—the same date on which Marx and Engels published the Communist Manifesto. Coincidence? Yeah, probably. It's also the birthday of Ranking Roger from The Beat but that doesn't mean we're about to play an immersive sim soundtracked entirely by second-wave ska. (God, I wish.)
According to the newly updated Steam page, which also has a few more screenshots to obsess over, "You will be forced to use your wits, tact, and raw violent nature to complete tasks shrouded in conspiracy and mystery. Logic, skill and ruthless cunning will win you the day in an interactive and adaptive world. When that fails, a loaded gun and the ability to create your own climbing routes virtually anywhere, will suffice."
So yeah, expect a lot of climbing through vents and along rooftops, taking jobs from shifty strangers, infiltrating buildings then getting caught and shooting my way out, and at least one hacking minigame. Can't wait.
Cyberpunk 2077 romances: Who you can choose
Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith romance: Business or pleasure
Cyberpunk 2077 Panam romance: Ride or die
Cyberpunk 2077 joytoy locations: No strings flings
Cyberpunk 2077 best settings: As of 2.0
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
The IOC says 'discussions are still ongoing,' but it sounds like the first-ever Olympic Esports Games may be delayed, possibly until 2027
This ancient city sim constantly simulates 1000 NPCs in a clockwork murder sandbox where you can poison someone's drink and leave 'confident that you've pulled off the perfect crime'