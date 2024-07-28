The Behemoth will update Castle Crashers, Battleblock Theater, and more

The Behemoth Roadmap Trailer ðŸ” - YouTube Watch On

Indie studio The Behemoth has announced a slate of updates and releases for its older games. The 20-some-year old development team will revisit its games Castle Crashers and Battleblock theater in particular. Castle Crashers will get a new DLC and a visual revamp. Battleblock Theater will get a nebulously-named "Quality of Life Update" which I think we can safely assume will include some quality of life updates for the now decade-old game.

The trailer announcing this "The Behemoth Roadmap" is made in true Behemoth style, via nicely animated chattering little weirdo characters in absurd situations. Like getting stuck in traffic! How silly. Surely never happened to me.

"Sending a big BAAAAAAWK (translation: thank you very much) to all the little chickens around the world who have supported us for the past 21 years. These updates are for YOU, and we can't wait to share this new content with you as we begin development on our next title," said the publisher in an accompanying statement.

The Behemoth has been a staple indie developer for the last 20 years, starting in the era of flash games in your browser and developing into the fledgling indie scene of Xbox Live Arcade and flourishing into the Steam era. Their most prominent games have been Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Battleblock Theater, and Pit People.

The trailer also teases further updates coming to Battleblock Theater beyond a simple quality of life update, which Behemoth isn't ready to announce. There's also a tease that something, of some kind, will come in the future for tactics game Pit People.

There's a separate trailer for Castle Crashers' Painter Boss DLC.

Castle Crashers DLC Announcement: Painter Boss Paradise - YouTube Watch On