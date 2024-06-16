Total War: Warhammer 3's next DLC will focus on the ogres, the greenskins, and Khorne
Some of Warhammer's biffiest armies will get even biffier.
Total War: Warhammer 3 still isn't Total or Warhammer enough apparently, as Creative Assembly continues updating its strategy behemoth. While last year's roadmap suggested we should be expecting something Slaanesh-themed next, according to the latest news, shared by a community manager via Discord, "Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins are taking centre stage for this next DLC and it's releasing later this year."
The ogres are currently lacking mercenary captain Golgfag Maneater, a character who has been part of the tabletop game since the 1980s, but your guess is as good as mine when it comes to who we'll see representing the other two armies rounding out this expansion. We do know not to expect too much from it, however, as Total War's head of community Adam Freeland previously said, "the current intent is to avoid creating something quite so big in scope so that we can help to keep both the value, and the price right for you."
The bug-fix updates we usually get between expansions will continue, with the Discord announcement including the note that "our patching teams are going to spend more time with the base game between now and the DLC's release to bring to life some fresh ideas".
More information will be available in a message from senior game director Richard Aldridge that is scheduled for June 26. The end of the month will also bring update 5.1, including the next free legendary hero: Karanak, the Hound of Vengeance, who is a three-headed daemon dog.
