The next Stellaris expansion will let your space empires harness 'the majesty and menace' of new cosmic storms, which I'm sure can only go well

If a lifetime consuming too much science fiction has taught me anything, it's that the endpoint of any proper galactic civilization consists mostly of meddling with forces that it absolutely shouldn't be meddling with. To that end, the next Stellaris mechanical expansion, Cosmic Storms, is adding eight new types of galaxy-scale storms for your interstellar empire to try to bend to its will. I can't foresee any issues.

Replacing Stellaris's current Space Storms, the expansion adds eight new varieties of Cosmic Storms that can spawn randomly on the galactic map and roam across space: Electric, particle, gravity, magnetic, radiant, stardust, shroud, and nexus. Electric, particle, and stardust storms I can imagine pretty easily. "Radiant storms" and "gravity storms," however, sound like the last possible things I'd want to roll across my star systems.

Alongside the new, terrifying forms of galactic inclement weather, Cosmic Storms will add a new Storm Chaser origin for galactic civilizations full of Glenn Powells. Storm Chaser civilizations, according to a Paradox press release, are "made of people that seek to push themselves beyond their limits" and "believe enlightenment is found in engaging with the greatest force the universe has to offer: the Cosmic Storms," which are exactly the kinds of justifications I'd expect to hear from people who just really, really want to look at the cool space clouds. Curious.

Cosmic Storms also brings new storm-related civics, technologies, and precursor narratives about vanished storm-obsessed elder civilizations. And yes, there will be a new Galactic Weather Control ascension perk, which will let your science ships generate a new cosmic storm at will. The Storm Chasers, I assume, will be thrilled. The rest of your galactic neighbors probably won't.

Stellaris: Cosmic Storms will arrive on September 10, 2024. It's included as part of the Season 8 expansion pass, but otherwise you'll be able to add it to your Stellaris catalogue for $12.99.